DAYTON/INDIANAPOLIS – Fresh off the 2022 Horizon League Championship, the Wright State men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Championship for the fourth time in NCAA Division I program history, where the Raiders will take on Bryant on Wednesday night. The Raiders learned their opponent Sunday night as part of the live Selection Show on CBS.

The Raiders will take on the Bulldogs on Wednesday. The winner will move on to face Arizona on Friday in San Diego, California as part of the South Regional.

Wright State punched its ticket to the NCAA Championship last Tuesday night with a 72-71 comeback win over Northern Kentucky in the 2022 Horizon League Championship game inside Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Down by 16 with 12 minutes to play, the Raiders closed the night on a 31-14 run, capped by Trey Calvin’s jumper in the lane with 10.5 seconds left that proved to be the game-winner.

The Raiders enter the NCAA Championship with a 21-13 overall mark and have won either the Horizon League regular season or tournament in each of the last five seasons.