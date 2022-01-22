CHICAGO – Wright State completed the weekend sweep on the road with a 16-point win at UIC 97-81. The Raiders improve to 8-2 in Horizon League play, 11-8 overall.

Tanner Holden posted a career-high 38 points for the Raiders, the second-most points by a Horizon League player this season, on 14-of-24 shooting and 10-of-11 shooting from the free throw line. Trey Calvin registered his third 20-point game this season with 23 points.

Five UIC players finished in double figures with Damaria Franklin leading the way with 25 points and Zion Griffin shot 5-of-7 from the floor to finish with 13 points.

The 97 points are the most in a Horizon League game this season as Wright State shot 56.5 percent from the floor and 14-for-17 from the free throw line.

Wright State will host Cleveland State in 9:00 game on Friday night.