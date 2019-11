COURTESY: Wright State University

WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY — The results are in and Wright State University students raised $58,056.75 during a 15-hour dance marathon.

Raiderthon is the school’s biggest student-led fundraiser, and the money raised goes to “Miracle Kids” at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

In the seven years of the fundraiser’s existence, supporters have raised and donated more than $335,000.

Several Miracle Kids came to the event to share their stories and have fun with the students.