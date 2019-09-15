Race held to raise money for tornado recovery efforts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday a race was held to benefit both tornado relief efforts and the food bank. The “Dayton Tornado Relief 5k/10k Run/Walk” took place at Island Metropark.

Racers were encouraged to donate food or money when they registered. To many, the race was about raising awareness.

Race Director Mandy Shoopman says, “If participants run the 10k route, you’ll actually run through where the tornadoes directly hit the path. It kind of just really hits home and helps people understand what our community is actually going through.

250 people signed up for the race. So far, they’ve raised more than $7,000.

