Quilts of Valor displayed at Vandalia library

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library’s Vandalia Branch is hosting the Quilts of Valor exhibit from September 6 through October 2.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation gives hand-made quilts to U.S. service men and women who have been deployed around the world, the library said. Their mission is “to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”

In 2003 Catherine Roberts founded the non-profit as the mother of a young soldier deployed to Iraq, the library said.

The quilts are on display during all open hours, the release said, where patrons can vote on their favorite quilt designs. In November, the quilts will be awarded to veterans and active members who were nominated in August.

