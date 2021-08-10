Pursuit ends with crash, arrest after reaching 150mph

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is arrested after taking Ohio State Highway Patrol on a pursuit that reached speeds of 150 miles per hour before crashing his car and running from the scene early Tuesday morning.

The pursuit started in Monroe on I-75 around 12:45 a.m. OSP said they attempted to pull the driver over because he was going over 90 miles per hour. He initially stopped but took off on I-75 North.

OSP said they stopped the pursuit twice once the driver reached a speed of 150 miles per hour.

The suspect was found after a Springboro Officer spotted him getting back onto the highway. OSP said a few minutes later, Moraine Police notified them that the driver had crashed, hitting the back of a semi-truck on I-75 north near Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

The driver tried to run from that scene was well, but was found by a Kettering Police K-9 officer.

“When you decide to run you aren’t just risking your life, you are risking everyone else’s life on the roadway,” said Sgt. Matthew Keener of Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Hamilton Post. “You committed the act, you deal with it. You are looking at a traffic citation but when you run you are talking about a felony and causing other people harm.”

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

He is facing felony fleeing and alluding charges and is set to be arraigned in Warren County Thursday.