DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Taste the flavor of fall with Dunkin’ Donuts. With their Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, they’ve got pumpkin, spice and everything nice!

Dunkin’ shared these delicious descriptions of their delectable drinks and pastries.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: A pumpkin cold brew and undertones of brown sugar and warm fall spices, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and cinnamon sugar.

NEW Nutty Pumpkin Coffee: No matter how you like it, hot or iced, this coffee combines Dunkin's Original Blend Coffee with pumpkin spice swirl, a shot of hazelnut flavor, and cream.

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte: The Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte has espresso and milk combined with sweet pumpkin and vanilla flavors along with warming spices. Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Dunkin's fall bakery line-up is rich with pumpkin deliciousness, with returning favorites such as the glazed Pumpkin cake donut, Pumpkin MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats and Pumpkin Muffin, topped with a sweet streusel and white icing.

Beginning August 17, enjoy a $3 Medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte through September 13, 2022. Available in-store, at the drive-thru, and on the Dunkin' app.

Now hurry up and get to sipping!