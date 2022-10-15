FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The 17th annual free pumpkin chuck event was held Saturday.

According to a release, Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) held their annual free pumpkin chuck event from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 5901 Airway Road in Riverside. The event was open to the public and the public were encouraged to use the enterance gate at Spinning Road.

The event featured stem activities, music, games, food trucks and lots of pumpkins for chucking.

The pumpkin competitions were divided up into three different sections:

Class A: Large pumpkin chucker – 8 to 10 pound pumpkins

Class B: Small Pumpkin Chucker – Around a 2 pound pumpkin

Class C: Human Powered Chucker – Equipment to chuck pumpkins provided

To learn more about the event, click here.