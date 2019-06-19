Public invited to preview Metroparks plans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five Rivers MetroParks officials want your feedback on plans for two of its properties.

The community is invited to see draft plans for the Hills & Dales and Huffman MetroParks.

There will be two open houses to unveil the Hills & Dales plans on Wednesday from noon until 1:30 p.m. and from 6-7:30 p.m. Both open houses will be at the Oakwood Community Center on Patterson Road.

On Tuesday, June 25th, there will be open houses to unveil the Huffman MetroParks plan from noon until 1:30 p.m. and from 6-7:30 p.m. at Comfort Suites Wright Patterson on Huberville Avenue.

MetroParks officials are working on a 10-year comprehensive master plan for its properties. Officials say eight park plans were developed from 2016-2018, with the planning process for the Hills & Dales and Huffman MetroParks beginning this past winter.

“All of this work is part of Five Rivers MetroParks’ commitment to create great parks where everyone in our community can experience the outdoors and nature,” said Becky Benná, Five Rivers MetroParks executive director. “Five Rivers MetroParks is committed to using citizens’ input as the guide for future planning and for ensuring MetroParks continues to offer the world-class natural areas, parks, facilities and programs our community deserves.”

If you can’t go to the open houses, you can view plans online, by clicking here.

Feedback is welcome by calling Five Rivers MetroParks at 937-275-PARK.

