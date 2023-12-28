SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield School District will host a hearing regarding newly awarded disability funding.

The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) has recently awarded Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, Part B (IDEA-Part B) funds to the Springfield City School District Student Services Department.

According to a media release, a hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8 at 5:00 p.m. in The School of Innovation, which is located at 601 Selma Road.

The meeting is open to “the general public, including individuals with disabilities and parents of children with disabilities, to provide input regarding the use of these funds at an upcoming public hearing.”

The awarded funds are via the Consolidated Continuous Improvement Plan (CCIP).

Anyone who is not able to make it to the hearing can send questions to SCSD Director of Student Services Dr. Tamara Wallace via email at wallacets@scsdoh.org.