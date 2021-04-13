Public health departments work to tamp down fear, reschedule appointments after Johnson & Johnson pause

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley health departments are heeding the calls to suspend administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

There are significantly fewer Johnson & Johnson doses here in the Miami Valley compared to Moderna and Pfizer doses, so health departments do not anticipate a major disruption. But doctors and health directors say vaccine hesitancy has always been a concern, and these blood clots will exacerbate the problem.

Health officials at the federal, state, and local level stress the six cases are extremely rare compared to the 121 million doses that have been administered in this country. But the concerns are real, health departments are getting calls, and it could impact the overall vaccination effort.

Charles Patterson is the Health Commissioner at the Clark County Combined Health District. He says, “We’ve had a couple calls today, from people who got it and said ‘Oh no, what do I do now?'”

Patterson says the nationwide recommendation to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccines has sparked a lot of conversations. So public health explains people need to monitor for headaches, leg pain, and shortness of breath.

And the Johnson & Johnson pause even caused some people to ask about the efficacy of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Patterson says, “We’ve actually had a couple people show up at our clinic today and they wanted to discuss things with us. They were not scheduled to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but it had them asking questions.” Which allows public health to alleviate fear and share information; Patterson says most of those people still got vaccinated.

Health officials say the six cases are concerning but relatively few, and a sign the system is working. Dr. Michael Dohn is the Medical Director at Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County. He says, “We can certainly substitute in Pfizer, the Moderna vaccine is still available, and vaccinations should be able to continue.”

Patterson cautions people, “It’s still a good vaccine, they’re stopping things right now just to make sure.”

In Montgomery County, public health has administered more than 8,250 Johnson & Johnson doses so far, with zero side effects. Montgomery County will pause Johnson & Johnson doses, and has enough Moderna and Pfizer doses on hand to cover them. Dr. Dohn says, “We have enough Pfizer to begin people on the first dose for the Pfizer vaccine. If the people that signed up for Johnson & Johnson are willing to switch over to the Pfizer and the two-dose regimen.”

In Clark County, just a few dozen Johnson & Johnson doses were scheduled for this coming Friday. Patterson says, “We’ll be giving those people options to get either the Pfizer vaccine or put off the scheduling of their doses until we get the all-clear from the CDC and the FDA.”

And Miami County Public Health will also follow the recommendations. A small number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines were used for the homebound which will be impacted, but it will not affect any current or future clinics.

The FDA and CDC are meeting Wednesday to determine the next steps. Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock says, “The timeframe will depend, obviously, on what we learn in the next few days. However, we expect it to be a matter of days for this pause.”

They say the vaccine rollout is still robust, safe, and highly effective. The CDC’s Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat says, “To those who haven’t been vaccinated, continue to get vaccines that are available.”

The White House says pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccines will not have a significant impact on the country’s overall vaccination plan. They only make up 5% of vaccinations so far, and the US has secured enough Moderna and Pfizer doses for 300 million Americans.