Public Health Dayton Montgomery County continues calls for indoor mask mandates

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Across Montgomery County, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase and people continue to be hospitalized with the virus. Health leaders continue to call for local jurisdictions and people in power to enforce mask mandates where they can.

“This is something that we’re recommending; not just for schools, but for businesses and everywhere you go. Where there’s people indoors gathering together masks are recommended,” said Dan Suffoletto, Public Information Specialist with Public Health Dayton Montgomery County.

This includes schools, businesses, and work places. Right now, masks in school are a hot topic as hundreds of students are sent home to quarantine and dozens more fall ill with COVID-19. There are some schools in the county either considering or implementing mask mandates for all who enter their buildings. However, Suffoletto says the mask-wearing cannot stop at school.

“It’s not just wearing that mask while you’re at work or while you’re at school. Yes those are good things we want you to do that but its also when you’re interacting with people on a daily basis,” he said. “Even if you’re wearing your mask all day at work, if you go home and don’t wear a mask then have 20 neighbors and friends over…that kind of defeats the purpose.”

Medical experts say wearing masks is an effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between people regardless of their vaccination status. But Public Health is encouraging people not to wait to make the choice to wear a mask.

“You do not have to wait for a mask mandate at any school or particular business. You can still choose to wear that mask to protect yourselves and protect others,” said Suffoletto.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Public Health Dayton Montgomery County continues calls for indoor mask mandates

Why the need for food assistance in the Miami Valley is still elevated months into the COVID-19 pandemic

Foodbank sot

Woman Kicked Down Escalator at Subway Station in Brooklyn

Washington University condemns student in viral video removing 9/11 flags

Hero mourned; Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak to be laid to rest today

More News