Public Health Dayton Montgomery County continues calls for indoor mask mandates

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Across Montgomery County, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase and people continue to be hospitalized with the virus. Health leaders continue to call for local jurisdictions and people in power to enforce mask mandates where they can.

“This is something that we’re recommending; not just for schools, but for businesses and everywhere you go. Where there’s people indoors gathering together masks are recommended,” said Dan Suffoletto, Public Information Specialist with Public Health Dayton Montgomery County.

This includes schools, businesses, and work places. Right now, masks in school are a hot topic as hundreds of students are sent home to quarantine and dozens more fall ill with COVID-19. There are some schools in the county either considering or implementing mask mandates for all who enter their buildings. However, Suffoletto says the mask-wearing cannot stop at school.

“It’s not just wearing that mask while you’re at work or while you’re at school. Yes those are good things we want you to do that but its also when you’re interacting with people on a daily basis,” he said. “Even if you’re wearing your mask all day at work, if you go home and don’t wear a mask then have 20 neighbors and friends over…that kind of defeats the purpose.”

Medical experts say wearing masks is an effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between people regardless of their vaccination status. But Public Health is encouraging people not to wait to make the choice to wear a mask.

“You do not have to wait for a mask mandate at any school or particular business. You can still choose to wear that mask to protect yourselves and protect others,” said Suffoletto.