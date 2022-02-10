CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Clayton City Council partnered with the Montgomery County’s Board of Commissioners for the demolition of two dilapidated and dangerous residential buildings.
According to the City of Clayton, two residential structures were demolished located at 5788 Summersweet Dr. and 222 Obispee Ave.
Clayton said the project was funded by a $50,000 CDBG grant that was awarded to the City by Montgomery County. Steve R. Rauch, Inc. was contracted for the project.
According to the City of Clayton, these properties “were dangerous structures and public eyesores” within the Clayton community.