CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation into the officer-involved critical incident in July which resulted in a man’s death and the critical injury of Clearcreek Township Police Department Officer Eric Ney has concluded, according to a Sept. 22 release.

On July 12, Officer Eric Ney was left in critical condition and Mark Evers was dead after a shooting in Clearcreek Township.

The incident happened in the 5900 block of North State Route 48. Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill told 2 NEWS crews on scene that two officers went to a home for a domestic violence call.

During the police response, Evers shot Officer Ney. Sergeant Cordero, who was also at the scene, shot Evers after he shot Ney. Evers then died.

“After careful review of all the facts and evidence, I have concluded that Clearcreek Township Police Department Officer Eric Ney did not utilize any physical force against Mr. Evers,” Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said.

“I have further concluded that the application of the use of deadly force by Clearcreek Township Police Department Sergeant Nicole Cordero was objectively reasonable under the circumstances as defined by Tennessee v. Garner, 471 U.S. 1 (1985) and Graham v. Connor, 490 U.S. 386 (1989). Therefore, our office will not be presenting this matter to the Warren County grand jury and this investigation will be considered closed.”

Fornshell noted that the Warren County Coroner’s Office concluded that Mr. Evers’ cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

However, the coroner’s office was unable to determine Evers’ precise manner of death because, in addition to multiple gunshot wounds inflicted by Sergeant Cordero, Evers also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Over two months after he was shot in the line of duty, Officer Ney was released from the hospital for the second time on Sept. 19.

“Hopefully, this is back to rehab and recovery with no more scares,” Chief Terrill said. “As always, he has a long road ahead of him.”