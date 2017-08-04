Prosecutor discussing indictment in Carlisle baby remains case

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warren County Prosecutor said Friday the infant’s remains found in woods behind a Carlisle home were burned and buried after Brooke Skylar Richardson gave birth to the baby between May 6 and May 7.

Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said this case is still being investigated but said a grand jury had sufficient evidence to indict Richardson in the death of her baby and had no intention of keeping the infant.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office said the baby measured out to 38-40 weeks old. The Coroner does not know the cause of death of the baby yet but did see significant decomposition, according to the prosecutor.

Prosecutors say Richardson believed it was “not acceptable” for someone like her to keep the baby as she just graduated high school and was seen as a good girl.

Fornshell was asked about his thoughts as a father about this case.

Brooke Skylar Richardson was initially charged with reckless homicide July 14. Prosecutor Fornshell said he is presenting this case as an aggravated murder.

Richardson is currently in custody and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

