DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The AES Ohio Gift of Power program has returned.

AES Ohio is helping keep the heat on for those in need for another year. The program works by making direct payments to keep an AES Ohio customer have their electricity from being shut off by the company.

Individuals that may not qualify for state or federal benefits could benefit from the program. People that are working and earning a salary can benefit even.

“The father of three, he was working and making a salary, but he just wasn’t able to make ends meet with his salary alone,” says Maj. Paul Cornell, administrator, Dayton Kroc Center. “He came in to seek assistance with 2 shutoff notices that were to occur within a week.”

If you wish to donate, click here.

If you are looking to apply for the program assistance, the assistance period is from Jan. 16 to April 15.