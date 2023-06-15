DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — This Pride Month, 2 NEWS is taking a closer look at mental health concerns in the LGBTQ community.

LGBTQ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers, according to The Trevor Project.

Local Public Health leaders say it’s their goal to reduce these numbers, and a vital part of that is making sure these young people have support from adults.

Research shows LGBTQ youth are more likely to face adverse childhood experiences such as emotional abuse or being bullied, and sometimes sexual assault or violence, according to Richelle Frabotta, the LGBTQ health initiative project manager for Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health.

The Trevor Project estimates more than 1.8 million LGBTQ youth seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S., and at least one attempts suicide every 45 seconds.

Frabotta says family support can be lifesaving.

“I’m thinking about a statistic right now that LGBTQ youth who report having at least 1 accepting adult were 40 percent less likely to report a suicide attempt in the course of a year,” Frabotta said. “Now, that 40 percent less likely to report a suicide attempt, I don’t know who couldn’t get behind that statistic.”

Unfortunately, The Trevor Project cites research that suggests only one-third of LGBTQ youth have parental acceptance, with an additional one third experiencing parental rejection.

Given those statistics, Frabotta says it’s important these young people have a safe place to go.

The LGBTQ Health Alliance works closely with four organizations known as PFLAG, which stands for parents, families, friends of lesbians and gays: Closet Transformation, a nonprofit that creates a safe shopping space, Rainbow Elder Care, the other end of the spectrum, giving young people elder support and David’s Place, which helps anyone who needs housing.

Right now, Public Health is working on finding a building to house a youth center where all of these organizations can come together and provide resources in one place.

The goal is to find a place in downtown Dayton, where it would be accessible to a bus line.

“I think the center will make a difference because it will be that space that any 7th through 12th grade Q+ identifying kid wants to come, perhaps with their heterosexual or cisgender friends who also want to be a part of this community, and they’ll get a meal, and they’ll have community instantly ready to go,” Frabotta said.

“The place will be affirming, and again, the goal with the center is not just to offer a place where resilience happens, but a place for thriving, and these young people can be who they need to be.”

