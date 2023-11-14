** Previous coverage is above on holiday cooking safety **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may feel like autumn just started, but Thanksgiving is just right around the corner.

The holidays are a time to come together with your family and enjoy a meal. When celebrating Thanksgiving, people prepare meals in the kitchen. A lot can happen when preparing food, so you want to make sure you are taking steps to prevent tragedy from striking.

It is important to remember prior to cooking is nearly all cooking-related fires are preventable, including those that occur on Thanksgiving. In 2021, firefighters responded more than 1,000 cooking fires across the U.S. on Thanksgiving Day.

No matter when you are cooking a turkey, the way you do it could harm you and others.

Cooking it outside of your home in a deep fryer is said to be the most dangerous way to cook it, according to experts. If you do happen to have a grease fire, the worst thing you could do is pour water over it. You can either cover the top of the pot with a metal lid or cookie sheet pan until the fire dies out. Using a fire extinguisher is also an option.

If any fire gets too out of hand becoming uncontrollable, safely evacuate and call 911.

