President Trump to visit Wapakoneta manufacturing facility

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – The White House announced President Trump will travel to Wapakoneta on Sunday, September 22.

The president will tour a new, Australian-owned manufacturing facility. He’ll be joined by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

A statement from the White House reads: “This visit will demonstrate the strong trade and investment relationship between the United States and Australia and President Trump’s successful efforts to restore the United States as the world’s leading destination for foreign direct investment.”

More information to come.