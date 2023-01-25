DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sandra Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, has announced that she is retiring after 30 years with the organization.

Gudorf has served as president of the DDP since April 2007, previously serving as vice president of marketing and communications, according to a release.

“It has been an honor and privilege to lead the DDP and work with so many incredible people in our community – our talented DDP staff and dedicated board members, property owners, businesses, residents, volunteers, and stakeholders who are truly passionate about our downtown,” Gudorf said.

“I am so proud of the work that we have accomplished together, and I’m committed to helping the board in any way that I can during this transition of leadership.”

Throughout her career, Gudorf has served on numerous community boards and has been recognized with numerous honors, including YWCA’s Women of Influence, Dayton Daily News’ Top 10 Women, Dayton Business Journal’s Power 50 List of Dayton’s Most Influential Women and Dayton Area PRSA’s Communicator of the Year award, the release states.

A search committee will be formed to find Gudorf’s successor, and more information on the process will be posted on the DDP website in the coming weeks.