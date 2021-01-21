President Biden’s new executive orders, what this means for the country

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Joe Biden spent his first day in office signing 17 executive orders, ranging from the pandemic to evictions. President Biden signed a ‘100 Days Masking Challenge,” requiring all Americans to wear their masks for 100 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Another one of The President’s new Coronavirus orders included halting The United States withdraw from the World Health Organization. This also appoints Dr. Anthony Fauci as head of the delegation for WHO.

Along with Coronavirus efforts, President Biden has extended a nationwide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until March 31st. “It’s going to help keep people housed, and it’s going to ensure that landlords get paid,” said President of Miami Valley Fair Housing Center Jim McCarthy.

When it comes to climate change, President Biden has signed an order rejoining The U.S. with The Paris climate accord. This process is expected to take about 30 days.

According to NBC, President Biden will spend his second day in office signing 10 more executive orders. These range from more COVID-19 vaccinations, more virus testing, and reopening schools.