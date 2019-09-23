President, Australian PM, praise Miami Valley business development

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – President Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison toured a manufacturing facility in Wapakoneta. They spoke for about 20 minutes at the Pratt Industries facility. The president says this is a $400 million investment that’s creating hundreds of jobs in the Midwest.

The president said, “We proudly declare that Pratt Industries and this great state of Ohio is open for business.”

President Trump celebrated more economic success Sunday in the battleground state of Ohio. Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt delivered on part of his commitment to invest $2 billion in manufacturing plants throughout the Midwest.

Anthony Pratt, the founder of Pratt Industries, said, “This paper mill is the largest factory pledged and built by anyone since your election as president.”

The president praised the Ohio workforce. “This force, I said, ‘How are they? Are they as good as I think?’ He said, ‘even better.'”

And he praised Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. “He recently won the election as some of you know. It was supposed to be close and he blew them away. Because he believes a lot of the same things I believe.”

Morrison said, “We believe in the way jobs transform lives. That jobs give people choices.”

But Ohio Democratic Party chair David Pepper says the president’s victory lap ignores people who are hurting. In a statement, Pepper says “When he was on the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to stop the “war on the American farmer.” Instead, he has made farmers the collateral damage in his trade war.”

Back at the plant the president closed his remarks by saying Ohio can lead the way. “Here in Ohio we see the shining example of the wonderful future we can build together. A future where proud, independent nations uplift each other and the world by uplifting their own citizens.”

The president primarily stuck to the script Sunday, rarely deviating from prepared remarks. He did not address recent concern over his communication with Ukraine, and he did not take questions from reporters.

