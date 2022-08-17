DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local preschoolers raised over $3,000 this summer for children with cancer through a weekly lemonade stand.

Students from Primrose School on Yankee and Primrose School of Centerville spent their Fridays selling fresh-squeezed lemonade to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a charity that funds research to end pediatric cancer.

(Photos courtesy of Primrose Schools)







The lemonade stands were a team effort as students set up the stand and made cards and signs to prepare.

Each child had a specific role like manning the stand, pouring lemonade, greeting customers and championing the cause.

After four weeks of collecting, the two schools combined their earnings and donated a total of $3,581.