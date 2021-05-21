Preparing your at-home learner for a return to the classroom

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ahead of the 2021-2022 school year, many students are dealing with concerns and anxieties about returning to a classroom, and potentially catching COVID-19.

“It’s absolutely normal for kids to have some anxiety. Maybe a little stress or nervousness that relates to that,” said Dayton Children’s Hospital Psychologist Dr. Mary Beth DeWitt.

Along with Dr. DeWitt, Premier Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen says if parents are concerned, to talk with their child ahead of returning to school. “Well it’s good to ask them what do you understand? What are you worried about? What are you concerned with,” said Dr. Allen.

Jesy Anderson’s 14 year old step daughter Rhea has received her 1st Pfizer vaccine, and has mostly been in-person learning this last school year. Anderson says the whole family has taken precautions the whole school year, and hope once more of Rhea’s friends get vaccinated, she’ll have more freedoms. “We’ve already had discussions about the friends she has that’ve been vaccinated. She’ll have more freedoms with them,” said Anderson.

Even though Rhea will be fully vaccinated before school kicks back off, she plans to continue wearing a mask. “It’s already to the point where a lot of people are like everyone’s vaccinated its gone. It’s like no not everyone’s vaccinated we still need to be taking precautions,” said Rhea.

Even with continuing to take precautions against the virus, Rhea’s optimistic it’ll be a good school year as we hopefully move away from the pandemic. “I’m excited to get to hang out with people and stuff like that. Not have to worry that I’m gonna get somebody sick. Not have to worry they’re gonna be upset,” said Rhea.