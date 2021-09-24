Preparations underway for Tipp City Mum Festival

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN)– The 62nd annual Tipp City Mum Festival is back in full swing after a year off due to the pandemic.

“It’s just one of those annual things people around here really look forward to,” said Kevin Cox, the vice president of the Mum Festival. “I was born and raised in Tipp City so this is something I’ve come to almost every year of my life,” he said.

This year there are over 250 vendors including15 food vendors. Businesses like Circle & Sons Farms have been vending at the festival for nearly 30 years.

“We were right between these two big oak trees. We had a 10-foot spot on the sidewalk and my boys were maybe 4 and 5. Now they’re 30 something,” said Dale Circle, the owner of Circle & Sons Farms.

Some key changes this year include a new stage site, where the former handicapped parking was located. The handicapped parking has been moved to the north end of the City Park off N. Third Street.

Mum Festival Schedule

Friday at 4 p.m. the 29th annual Mum Festival Antique and Show Car Cruise-In kicks off in the historic downtown area with hundreds of quality and unique vehicles. Organizers said it’s one of the bigger car shows in the area and the largest festival car show in Ohio.

Saturday morning, September 25th, the festivities begin with the 41st annual Run for the Mums at 8 a.m. in the City Park, followed by the annual Mum Festival parade. The parade route travels down Main Street through historic downtown Tipp City. The parade begins at 10 a.m. with local and surrounding area bands, floats, clowns, classic cars, and many other entertaining units.

After the parade, the festival at Tipp City Park kicks off at the intersection of North Third Street and Parkwood Drive. The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Little Miss and Mister Mum will be part of the entertainment on the Main Stage on Saturday, September 25th from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m.

The 19th annual Mum Kids Land presented by the Greenville Federal Bank will be on the tennis courts inside the park. It will feature inflatables and other activities from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.