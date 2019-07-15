Premier Health kicks off Summer Health Series

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Premier Health is kicking off its Summer Health Series Monday.

The week of events begins Monday at Austin Boulevard Emergency Center.

The events are free to the public and will be held at the community room at Austin Boulevard Emergency Center at 300 Austin West Boulevard in Miamisburg.

See a list of programs below.

POOL SAFETY – Monday, July 15 – 7 p.m.

SPEAKER: Kari Keneaster, DO

Keeping kids safe around water. Learn crucial tips to reduce injury, avoid drowning accidents, and keep your loved ones safe.

FALL PREVENTION – Tuesday, July 16 – 3 p.m.

SPEAKER: Angy El-Khatib, MPH, CHES, Miami Valley Hospital Injury Prevention Center

Falls are the leading cause of injury in adults 65 and older. Learn how to decrease the risk of falling and how to create a safe living environment for yourself or someone you love.

STOP THE BLEED – Tuesday, July 16 – 7 p.m.

SPEAKER: Amanda Pulfer, MSN, RN, Miami Valley Hospital Level I Trauma Center

Stop the Bleed is a national campaign that encourages everyone to be trained in the basic steps of bleeding control. Learn how to recognize life-threatening bleeding and how to help Stop the Bleed until emergency responders arrive.

BEAT THE HEAT – Wednesday, July 17 – 3 p.m.

SPEAKER: Joseph Mauro, MD

Heat illnesses can quickly progress and become dangerous. Learn how your body reacts to heat and humidity, the importance of keeping hydrated, and when to seek treatment.

SLEEP WELL – Wednesday, July 17 – 7 p.m.

SPEAKER: Premier Community Health

Boost your overall health, well-being, and performance at our Sleep Well workshop! Learn about the science behind sleep, the hidden health hazards of sleep deprivation, and common sleep disorders.

