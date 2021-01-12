Premier, KHN expect to have distributed 90% of vaccine allotment by end of week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC is now advising all states to expand coronavirus vaccine access to everyone age 65 and older. But in Ohio the start of the first tier of phase 1B is still a week away.

Both Premier Health and Kettering Health Network have gotten thousands of doses of the vaccine. Both say they’re on track to administer 90% of their allotments by the end of the week.

Kettering Health Network Vice President John Weimer says, “Going into this week, we’re now able to run around 700 or 800 people a day.” In the past several weeks, Kettering Health Network has greatly improved its ability to quickly vaccinate frontline workers. Weimer says, “The speed of which the teams are working to optimize this system has been impressive.”

Premier Health originally got 9400 doses to vaccinate phase 1 employees, and Kettering Health Network also got 9400 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Weimer says, “We were on target yesterday to have over 90% of all of those doses used by the end of this week. So really just here in the next day or two.”

Kettering Health Network is still administering the first dose. Dose two should start next week. And they got another shipment of doses late Monday, so more vaccination slots are being added.

Weimer says it’s been emotional for people to get the vaccine, as they can see the light at the end of the tunnel. But it will still take time to pull out of the pandemic. Weimer says success will be eventually seeing a drop in hospital admissions and deaths, and allowing frontline workers a break to process what’s happened for the past year. “Some of them have not been able to see their loved ones for several months because of what’s going on, quarantines, trying to make sure they’re not putting their other loved ones at risk.”

Weimer says many frontline workers don’t want to take vaccines that could go to more vulnerable people.