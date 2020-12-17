Premier Health holds convalescent plasma donation drive for employees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Premier Health held an employee convalescent plasma and blood drive today allowing non-clinical staff to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

One plasma donation at a time, employees are helping the community recover from the pandemic.

“I feel very fortunate, kind of, to be able to sit here to be able to do this to help out our patients that come to the valley,” said Carrie Muterspaw, with Premier Health.

She said her own battle against COVID-19 is what led her to get involved. “I had severe severe headaches, body aches, and was sick and coughing. I had a high fever and didn’t feel like doing anything but sleep most of the time,” she said.

But she decided to give back in order to honor those who lost their fight. “My mom and myself recovered, but my aunt lost her battle with it. I know she received plasma so this is a way for me to pay it forward for her in memory of her,” Muterspaw said.

Plasma donations allow patients who are fully recovered from the virus to help those who are currently fighting the infection. Muterspaw said it’s a quick and easy process.

“It’s a half hour process. To me, it’s painless and I’m not affected by anything. It’s a quick process you go through to be able to do this and hopefully save multiple lives in the process,” she said.