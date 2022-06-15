DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As high temperatures hit the Miami Valley and more people are taking a dip in the pool, it is important to take proper precautions to avoid the sun’s harmful rays.

Dr. Roberto Colón, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said that his number one safety recommendation is to never go swimming alone.

“Dehydration affects your ability to react. Some people, when they get very dehydrated, are going to have slower reaction times. They are going to be sleepy and tired. They are not going to have the same ability to respond to react to any of those emergencies,” Colón said.

“Being in the water doesn’t eliminate the risks of extreme heat.”

In addition, he advises swimmers to take precautions such as wearing sunblock and wearing a sunhat to protect against sun damage on the skin.

“When you are going to be in and around the heat, it feels great to be in the water, and it gives people a false sense that you’re cooled off, when in reality, you are still going to be losing a lot of water. While you are feeling great because of that cool water sensation, you’ve got to make sure that you are still staying hydrated, drinking plenty of fluids frequently.”

Being in the water helps to reduce temperature, but if you are continuously exposed to the sun’s harmful rays, you need to take shelter through occasional breaks in the shade.

Colón added that if you are sweating while in the water, you need to further increase your fluid intake to ensure that you are staying safe.

“If you start feeling tired, fatigued, confused, your muscles are exhausted – get out of the water, take a break, find some shelter and hydrate,” Colón said.

“It is very important that we enjoy the water, but that we do so safely.”