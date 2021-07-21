Premier Health, City of Dayton plan $30M redevelopment project for former Good Samaritan Hospital site

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health and the Phoenix Next Dayton board announced Wednesday their plans to begin redevelopment at the former Good Samaritan Hospital Site.

The hospital closed in July 2018 and following the closure, the Phoenix Next Board was created to oversee the redevelopment and fulfill the pledge to bring back economic growth and jobs to the area.

The project which is starting with “Phase 1” will use $15 million pledged by Premier Health and a matching $15 million contribution from the City of Dayton. The plans include an urgent care facility, lab services and physician office spaces among other projects.

“Phase 1 will include additional partners and…we’re looking for other [partners] who need and want to join us on this site,” said Eloise Broner, chair of the Phoenix Next Board.

Broner shared during a press conference on Wednesday that the hospital originally closed because of a surplus in in patient beds.

“In our community we had too many in patient beds. Now as you look at healthcare going forward is a shift towards outpatient,” she said. “A lot of services that quite honestly historically were inpatient are now moving to outpatient which is why we chose to put a new outpatient facility on this site.”

The Phoenix Next Board collected surveys from about 500 community members to learn what those in the neighborhood that the hospital services want to see. A focus on healthcare was emphasized by participants.

Broner says Phase 1 of the project starts with focusing on about 13 acres of land in the area, but there will likely be a total area of 30 acres to develop.

City of Dayton Commissioner Jeffrey Mims says this will bring vitality to this area that he grew up in and knows well.

“Both of my children were born at Good [Samaritan] hospital, myself when I had a stroke some 6 years ago…both of my parents had services there. I’m no different from anyone in this community,” he explained.

Others who live in the community also say the addition of the healthcare center could be lifechanging for people.

“Mrs. Peppers [lives] right there [and] she’s 99-years-old,” said Samuel J. Daniels Sr., a 27 year resident of the neighborhood. “And every time she has a problem they have to take her to Miami Valley North when they could take her right here,”

Broner says this is part of the partnership’s vision ; to change the way healthcare is served, partner with more organizations to bring care and find ways to influence economic growth and jobs in the area.

“When you look at that community, I will tell you it’s beautiful to its core and we’re going to add to that,” said Broner.

Right now there are no details when the Phase 1 will begin construction or when the new center will open.