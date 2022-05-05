DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Premier Community Health’s Mobile Clinic Program and the Homefull Mobile Grocery are partnering to offer access to health care and groceries at eight locations throughout the community, including Mount Enon Baptist Church, Lyons Place I, Kroc Center, Sinclair Community College, Lyon’s Place II, Twin Towers Place, Trotwood Church of the Brethren and Miami Valley Child Development Centers.



Premier Community Health services include blood pressure and a non-fasting fingerstick test to measure total cholesterol, HDL, blood glucose, and hemoglobin A1C.

Community members will also have the opportunity to meet with a lifestyle coach to have a tailored conversation regarding their screening values and discuss strategies on how to improve their health.

The Premier Community Health schedule is as follows:



Mount Enon Baptist Church – 1501 W. Third St., Dayton

Second Monday in May, August, November; 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Lyons Place I – 1300 Genesis Way, Dayton

Second Monday of each month; 2 – 4 p.m.



Kroc Center – 1000 N. Keowee St., Dayton

Second Tuesday of each month; 1 – 3 p.m.



Sinclair Community College – 444 W. Third St., Dayton

First Tuesday of June, September, December; 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.



Lyon’s Place II – 4100 W. Third St., Dayton

First Thursday of each month; 1 – 4 p.m.



Twin Towers Place – 250 Allen St., Dayton

Fourth Thursday of each month; 1 – 4 p.m.



Trotwood Church of the Brethren – 208 E. Main St., Trotwood

Third Friday of June, August, October, December; 1 – 4 p.m.



Miami Valley Child Development Centers – 2900 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood

Fourth Friday of May, September, November; 1 – 4 p.m.