Pregnant woman killed in pedestrian crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A pregnant woman is dead following a pedestrian crash in Clark County Thursday night.

Madison Haggy, 23, was walking her dog near her home when she and her unborn child were killed on Dolly Varden Road after being hit by a car Thursday at 8:25 p.m. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of the car that hit Haggy did not stop when the accident happened but returned to the scene shortly after the crash occurred. A bystander administered first aid until Madison Township first responders arrived.

OSP says the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with law enforcement. Authorities do not believe speed or driver impairment are a factor, but driver distraction remains under investigation.