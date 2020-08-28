Pregnant woman killed in pedestrian crash in Clark County

News
Posted: / Updated:

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A pregnant woman is dead following a pedestrian crash in Clark County Thursday night.

Madison Haggy, 23, was walking her dog near her home when she and her unborn child were killed on Dolly Varden Road after being hit by a car Thursday at 8:25 p.m. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of the car that hit Haggy did not stop when the accident happened but returned to the scene shortly after the crash occurred. A bystander administered first aid until Madison Township first responders arrived.

OSP says the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with law enforcement. Authorities do not believe speed or driver impairment are a factor, but driver distraction remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS