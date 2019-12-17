Preemie goes home from Dayton Children’s after 150+ days

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Christmas came a week early for a Greenville family who got to take their new son home for the first time in over 150 days.

Tyler and Vanessa Martin initially thought they would be able to take their baby, Jayden, home from Dayton Children’s Hospital’s NICU before Thanksgiving, but said Tuesday’s discharge date was perfect as it marked five months exactly since Jayden had been born.

They said they had been waiting to put up their Christmas tree until Jayden was home, so now that was first on the list.

“It’s almost like going home sounded like a fairy tale at the beginning of all of this,” said new father, Tyler Martin.

They even had Santa drop in to send them on their way.

“It’s bittersweet because we’re saying goodbye to some staff that we’ve learned to love, but we’re able to be going home and actually start our family,” said Tyler.

Jayden Martin was born 14 weeks early on July 17, weighing just one pound 9.5 ounces.

Tyler and Vanessa said they knew they had a long journey ahead of them and originally planned to be in the NICU 96 days.

When they discharged December 17, it marked their 154th and final day.

“Your faith will never be as challenged as it is while you’re in here but you’ll never grow as much as you will while you’re in here either, so just stay encouraged, have hope,” said Tyler.

While Vanessa added that this Christmas, nothing else will come close to the gift that is their baby’s presence.

“We had a hard time actually having a baby and when we did, it was a miracle itself,” said Vanessa. “It was a big journey, even through my pregnancy, and having him here in my arms and forever is a big Christmas present. It’s the best thing I could ever ask for.”