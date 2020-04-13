Preble County restaurant helps feed kids

CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) — Students across Ohio are still in remote-learning mode with k-12 schools on a state-imposed shutdown until May 1, leaving many families worried about where their children will get their next meal.

Duane and Kim Dean, owners of The Depot are stepping up to help kids in their small-town community despite their family challenges.

“Two weeks after we bought the business my husband lost his mother and I lost my grandmother,” Kim Dean said. “We bought it in January and in April he had a massive heart attack.

After multiple deaths in the family and open-heart surgery, the couple didn’t think their new business would survive, but it did. “He bounced right back. We said 2020 is going to be our year, we’re going to make this business work and then the coronavirus hit and we thought again that this might be it for us,” she said.

With a thriving business and a supportive community, they decided to give back to those in need. They began to offer their kids meals for $2. When word got out on social media, their Camden community began making donations and their initiative grew.

“People would just come through the drive-thru and say here’s $50, I want to buy 25 meals. Here’s $25, I want to buy a meal. They would send $100 through the mail,” Dean explained.

The donations are used to help this small town restaurant feed kids in the community for free. So far the restaurant has proudly served more than 200 free meals and will continue to do so Monday-Friday from 11 a.m-4 p.m.