Preble County Public Health continues vaccine rollout with Johnson & Johnson doses

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – When Preble County Public Health heard that vaccines were on the way, they started to prepare for how they would accommodate patients.

“We started thinking, ‘How are we going to make this happen? Let’s start figuring out how we’re going to get people in and out,'” said Preble County health commissioner, Erik Balster.

The county health department didn’t wait for the state to create a streamlined way to sign up for vaccinations. Instead, they secured a website domain and built their own scheduling system according to Balster.

On Thursday, 300 people were registered to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine candidate. The first that Preble got from the Ohio Department of Health.

Already about 12 percent of Preble County residents have gotten at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine candidate. Balster says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes their logistics a bit easier now that they won’t have to arrange for people to return for a second dose of the vaccine.

However, he says they’re still working to overcome a big challenge: vaccine availability.

“We just haven’t had enough vaccine available, but our system has actually worked really well and I’m proud of our staff for making it work,” said Balster.