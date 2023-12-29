DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has revealed that the deputy killed in a two-vehicle crash the week before Christmas had been pursing a speeder.

Video recorded inside the cruiser driven by Deputy Joshua Hamilton showed that he had been driving northbound on State Route 503 just before 4 a.m. on Dec. 18 when he encountered a vehicle heading in the opposite direction at above the speed limit.

Hamilton used a driveway to turn around to head south in pursuit.

Soon after, his vehicle crossed the center line on a curve as 503 approaches Ray Road. He collided with a vehicle driven by Michael Gayhart II, who also died in the crash.

OSP continues to investigate the crash.

Hamilton was laid to rest on Dec. 23, while Gayhart was buried Wednesday, Dec. 27.