GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — St. Mary’s Catholic Church will be holding a prayer service for the local victims of a helicopter crash in Greenville.

The vigil is scheduled to be held on June 8 at 7 p.m. in the church, which is located at 233 West 3rd Street in Greenville.

The victims were a married couple who lived in the area. 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was brought via Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition. The other victim, 35-year-old Krista Zimmer, was declared dead on the scene.

According to a release by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, the two victims lived in the home near where the helicopter crashed. The couple was known to take off and land from their home which is surrounded by farm ground in a rural area of Darke County.

It is unknown what may have caused the crash or if the couple was attempting a landing or taking off at the time of the crash.