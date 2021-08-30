PPE delivered to Ohio schools, grocers as COVID-19 cases surge.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN)- As the school year begins, and COVID-19 cases rise, the Ohio Department of Administrative Services and the Ohio Department of Health have teamed up to distribute excess personal protective equipment to organizations in need.

Equipment will be sent to schools, grocers, libraries, social service agencies and other organizations, the DAS said in a release.

The DAS said that it has already delivered PPE to the state’s Educational Service Centers for school use. The Educational Service Centers will assist with the logistics of distributing over 4 million masks and gloves to Ohio schools. The DAS and ODH will also be shipping approximately 468,000 masks and 1.5 million gloves to Ohio grocers.

“We are fortunate to have enough PPE in our warehouse to distribute to organizations who need it,” said DAS Director Kathleen Madden. “We’re pleased to provide this PPE to our schools who are working so hard to have a safe and healthy start to the year.”

This offers some protection for these organizations as cases continue to rise. As of Monday, August 30, Ohio’s 21-day case average was more than 3,000.