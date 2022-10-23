Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly 3,000 people are in the dark on Sunday after a power outage in southern Montgomery County.

According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in the Miamisburg area. The current estimated time is 10 a.m. for power to be restored.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

2NEWS has reached out to AES Ohio for comment and are waiting to hear back.

To let AES Ohio know you are out of power or to check the status of your outage, click here.

