TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Multiple people were shot at a medical building near a hospital in Tulsa Wednesday afternoon, and police have confirmed that the shooter is dead.

Tulsa Police Department officers were called to the Natalie Building, located in the area of 61st Street and Yale Avenue, at St. Francis Hospital regarding a man armed with a rifle.

“This turned into an active shooter situation,” a Tulsa police spokesperson said in a released statement.

The spokesperson said the shooter is dead.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties,” the spokesperson said.

Police closed down Yale Avenue in the area where the shooting occurred.

“Please stay away from the area and yield to all emergency vehicles as we deal with this response,” Tulsa Police Department Chief Wendell Franklin said on social medial.

Police have set up a reunification site for family members and friends at Memorial High School, located west of LaFortune Park.

This is a developing situation. KFOR has a crew on the way to Tulsa.