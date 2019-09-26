Portman: Trump wrong on Biden, but impeachment unwarranted

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Senator Rob Portman said in a statement to 2 NEWS President Donald Trump was wrong to bring up Joe Biden in a phone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in July, but the president didn’t do anything impeachable.

Portman’s press office provided the following statement to 2 NEWS on Thursday after the House heard testimony from interim Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire:

“I read the transcript of the president’s call with President Zelensky yesterday and there was no threat regarding foreign aid funding, so there was no quid pro quo. He should not have brought up the Joe Biden issue, but again, there was no quid pro quo and I think the Democrats’ rush to impeachment is totally unwarranted.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump. She made the announcement after details of the call between Trump and Zelensky became known.

On Thursday morning, Maguire testified before the House intelligence committee after a whistleblower complaint was released to the public.

