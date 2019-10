Portman returns money from ex-RNC finance chairman

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 file photo, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, pauses for a reporter’s question as he arrives at a closed-door GOP strategy session on the Republican health care overhaul with Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and others, at the Capitol in Washington. Days after it’s […]

(AP) – Sen. Rob Portman says he has donated money he received from Las Vegas billionaire Steve Wynn to charities working to stem human sex-trafficking in Ohio.

In a statement Monday to The Associated Press, Portman spokeswoman Emily Benevides says the Ohio Republican “donated the money to a number of charities across Ohio that he’s worked closely with.”

Wynn resigned as the Republican National Committee’s finance chairman Saturday after allegations of sexual misconduct were published Friday in The Wall Street Journal.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have urged Republicans who have received money from Wynn to return them.

