MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The northbound lanes of I-75 in Moraine are closed following a crash.

According to dispatch, the crash happened on I-75 near Dryden Road. Dispatchers told 2News there are injuries, but they did not know the extent of those injuries.

Moraine Police and Kettering Fire Department responded. Drivers are able to make a U-turn at the entrance ramp.