Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:10 p.m. UPDATE: MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — OSHP confirmed the far left lane on I-75 southbound is open following a crash.

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on I-75 southbound.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened near mile marker 39, which is just past Austin Blvd. OSHP also said the crash involved two cars and there were multiple injuries.

The southbound lanes are closed while crews work to clear the scene.