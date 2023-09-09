The video in player above is from a 2021 broadcast.

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Popcorn Festival takes place this weekend with special events and over 200 booths.

The annual festival takes place on Dayton-Xenia Road between N. Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive. Hours for the festival is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Various booths are expected to feature food, crafts and specialty items related to popcorn. A children’s area, 5K race, car show and more special events are planned throughout the weekend.

For information including parking and schedules, you can visit the Popcorn Festival website.