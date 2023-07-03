Temperatures got into the 80s this afternoon with some very humid conditions. We saw some garden variety summer pop-up thunderstorms through the afternoon and with this humidity in place we will see chances of pop-up storms tomorrow and Wednesday. Independence Day will not be a washout and just a few storms are possible, but should not last long for outdoor plans. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s tomorrow, so remember to hydrate though the day. The next chance of widespread thunderstorms will be on Thursday as a cold front moves through which will bring some relief from the humidity.

