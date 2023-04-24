PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WJW) – A poodle named Toodles, suspected of suffering from a drug overdose in Philadelphia, has fully recovered, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA).



The PSPCA reported that Toodles and a person were found unconscious and unresponsive.

Toodles was rushed to the hospital where Narcan, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, was administered.

After receiving treatment, Toodles was placed into the care of the PSPCA, who monitored his recovery.

The PSPCA tweeted their relief that Toodles survived and admiration for his sweet nature. However, they also expressed sadness for what he endured.

In Northeast Ohio, a puppy in Huron is recovering from a suspected overdose.

FOX 8’s Maia Belay reported the dog was also revived with Narcan.