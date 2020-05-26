Joe Biden to hold virtual event in Ohio

(WDTN) – Joe Biden will hold a virtual event in Ohio for organizers May 26 at 5 p.m.
Senator Sherrod Brown and David Pepper, the Ohio democratic party chairman, will also be present during the meeting. The goal of the event is to talk about the campaign, to encourage supporters to volunteer and to showcase the virtual work of volunteers from other states.
Anyone interested can RSVP here before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
