Feature: Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Connie Pillich

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Connie Pillich may have been born in Buffalo, New York, but she grew up in the shadow of the big steel mill in Lackawanna.

The youngest child, Pillich was by no means the baby of the family.

She was raised to be strong, and there were expectations all of the children would attend college and find a way to pay for it.

As a teen, Pillich saw a commercial for the ROTC and it sparked something inside her.

At her sisters urging, Pillich began researching the option; back then she couldn’t just look it up on the internet.

The more she pursued the endeavor the more it felt like the right fit and sure enough, it led her to the Air Force.

Pillich went on to serve eight years in the military and afterward moved to Cincinnati.

That is where she got married, had children, and went to law school.

After graduating from law school she opened her own firm and was pretty pleased with where her life was at; she was a self-proclaimed soccer mom and she was living her dream.

When she found out mammograms were not covered by insurance, she and a group of other women pushed for legislation at the state-level and got help from a Democrat lawmaker.

At the time, Pillich didn’t think twice about the political implications; to her, she was just a mom doing what citizens do, and that’s where she and politics parted.

About 10 years later things changed; she was deeply affected by a series of scandals in state politics and she could no longer just sit there as a citizen. She decided to step up and do something about it.

She went on to serve in the Ohio House of Representatives, as a result.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Follow @WDTN