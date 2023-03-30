WASHINGTON (AP) — Joint Base Andrews, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases and home to Air Force One, emerged from a lockdown Thursday evening after officials were unable to confirm reports of a man carrying an “assault-style” rifle on the base, authorities said.

No shots were fired and no suspect was found after hours of searching, according to a statement from the Maryland base.

The person was reportedly seen near the base’s housing area around 2:30 p.m. Officials allowed a limited release from lockdown at 5 p.m., and the full lockdown was lifted an hour later.

Joint Base Andrews, a few miles outside Washington, houses the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One.

The base has faced security issues previously, including when an intruder reached the housing complex last month. A resident opened fire on the trespasser.

Two years ago, a man breached several spots on the base — including a military checkpoint — and climbed into a C-40, a transport jet primarily used by members of the Cabinet, Congress and military combatant commanders.

Dazio reported from Los Angeles.